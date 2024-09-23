What the Options Market Tells Us About Carnival

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 77% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $98,829, and 6 were calls, valued at $208,376.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $16.0 to $35.0 for Carnival over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale trades within a strike price range from $16.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $2.81 $2.8 $2.8 $16.00 $53.2K 713 442 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.32 $1.3 $1.32 $19.00 $39.6K 246 352 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $22.00 $39.0K 488 76 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $1.58 $0.77 $1.58 $35.00 $31.6K 7.7K 80 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.11 $21.00 $30.4K 307 98

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Carnival, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 12,725,200, the CCL's price is down by -1.26%, now at $18.76. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Carnival

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Carnival, targeting a price of $25. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Carnival with a target price of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.