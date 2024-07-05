What the Options Market Tells Us About Carnival

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Carnival. Our analysis of options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $411,924, and 3 were calls, valued at $229,942.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $16.0 and $22.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 6339.62 with a total volume of 6,805.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $16.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.46 $1.42 $1.42 $18.00 $167.2K 1.6K 3.2K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.05 $0.97 $1.05 $18.00 $123.7K 1.3K 3.2K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.15 $5.15 $22.00 $76.7K 784 1 CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.59 $0.54 $0.59 $16.00 $69.4K 2.4K 3.2K CCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $1.52 $1.41 $1.52 $22.00 $66.4K 6.3K 0

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Present Market Standing of Carnival Currently trading with a volume of 4,711,296, the CCL's price is down by -1.66%, now at $17.16. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. What The Experts Say On Carnival

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.4.

An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $25. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $22. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $24. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $19. An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Carnival with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

