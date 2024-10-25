What the Options Market Tells Us About Capital One Finl

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Capital One Finl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $296,300, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $281,374.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $190.0 for Capital One Finl over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Capital One Finl stands at 724.0, with a total volume reaching 1,316.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Capital One Finl, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $190.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $5.6 $4.4 $5.0 $162.50 $143.0K 485 303 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $5.1 $4.9 $5.1 $167.50 $102.5K 0 425 COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $4.5 $4.3 $4.3 $167.50 $86.0K 0 200 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.4 $4.1 $4.4 $155.00 $55.0K 720 185 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $8.7 $7.8 $8.7 $167.50 $40.8K 2.5K 48

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Capital One Finl's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,170,799, the price of COF is up by 7.99%, reaching $165.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Capital One Finl

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $157.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Capital One Finl, targeting a price of $157. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Capital One Finl, maintaining a target price of $158. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Capital One Finl, targeting a price of $163. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Capital One Finl, maintaining a target price of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capital One Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

