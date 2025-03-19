What the Options Market Tells Us About Cameco

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cameco. Our analysis of options history for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $612,500, and 6 were calls, valued at $443,043.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $36.0 to $55.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cameco stands at 5023.75, with a total volume reaching 10,241.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cameco, situated within the strike price corridor from $36.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $0.4 $0.34 $0.35 $36.00 $507.5K 4 0 CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $45.00 $236.2K 2.3K 752 CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.9 $9.8 $9.8 $50.00 $73.5K 1.5K 76 CCJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.34 $0.17 $0.21 $42.00 $73.5K 22.2K 5.0K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.75 $0.69 $0.75 $49.00 $49.6K 2.9K 1.0K

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cameco, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Cameco With a trading volume of 1,314,077, the price of CCJ is up by 1.44%, reaching $43.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cameco

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $82.84.

