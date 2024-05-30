What the Options Market Tells Us About Cameco

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cameco.

Looking at options history for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $214,708 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $323,260.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $42.0 and $53.0 for Cameco, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cameco's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cameco's significant trades, within a strike price range of $42.0 to $53.0, over the past month.

Cameco 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.0 $17.75 $18.9 $45.00 $177.6K 564 132 CCJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.65 $0.52 $0.6 $47.00 $82.6K 5.0K 5.0K CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.6 $0.36 $0.6 $47.00 $66.4K 5.0K 2.0K CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.0 $18.9 $18.9 $45.00 $47.2K 564 30 CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.2 $16.05 $16.1 $42.00 $40.2K 1.4K 0

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cameco, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Cameco With a volume of 589,739, the price of CCJ is up 1.0% at $54.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

