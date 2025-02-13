What the Options Market Tells Us About British American Tobacco

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on British American Tobacco.

Looking at options history for British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $483,225 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $147,365.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $38.0 to $55.0 for British American Tobacco over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for British American Tobacco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of British American Tobacco's whale activity within a strike price range from $38.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

British American Tobacco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.0 $16.8 $16.89 $55.00 $143.6K 273 88 BTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.6 $16.5 $16.6 $55.00 $121.1K 273 237 BTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.7 $1.65 $1.7 $40.00 $111.8K 1.0K 668 BTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.6 $16.4 $16.6 $55.00 $99.5K 273 163 BTI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.4 $1.2 $1.4 $40.00 $59.0K 561 0

About British American Tobacco

The second-largest tobacco company by volume, British American Tobacco sold 555 billion cigarettes in 2023. Its leading brands are Dunhill, Kent, Pall Mall, Lucky Strike, and Rothmans in cigarettes. Its ownership of the Camel, Natural American Spirit, and Newport brands are limited to the us. In next-generation products, the company has the Vuse brand in vaping, Glo in heated tobacco, and Velo in modern oral tobacco. The company also owns a 25.5% stake in ITC limited, the largest Indian cigarette company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with British American Tobacco, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of British American Tobacco With a volume of 6,016,368, the price of BTI is down -9.48% at $38.69. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest British American Tobacco options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

