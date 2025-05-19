What the Options Market Tells Us About Booking Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $267,080, and 4 were calls, valued at $299,690.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4700.0 and $5500.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $4700.0 to $5500.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $512.0 $492.4 $512.0 $4830.00 $204.8K 1 4 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $52.9 $44.1 $44.1 $4700.00 $92.6K 41 21 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $112.0 $98.3 $98.3 $5025.00 $78.6K 1 8 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $44.0 $37.5 $44.0 $5130.00 $39.6K 1 10 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $331.8 $325.3 $325.3 $5200.00 $32.5K 32 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 14,742, the BKNG's price is down by -0.02%, now at $5316.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $5546.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5700. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $5077. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $5700. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5557. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5700.

