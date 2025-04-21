What the Options Market Tells Us About Boeing

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $649,230, and 11 were calls, valued at $864,820.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $210.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 2138.62 with a total volume of 5,193.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $14.0 $13.65 $13.65 $150.00 $273.0K 4.4K 301 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.4 $17.0 $17.25 $160.00 $224.2K 2.8K 145 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $1.39 $1.03 $1.34 $145.00 $165.7K 2.6K 1.2K BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.85 $8.25 $8.65 $195.00 $142.7K 1.5K 165 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $170.00 $90.0K 6.3K 232

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed and Northrop to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boeing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 718,542, the price of BA is down by -2.3%, reaching $158.18.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Boeing

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $111.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Boeing with a target price of $111.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boeing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for BA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight

