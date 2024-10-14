What the Options Market Tells Us About Boeing

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 87 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 30 were puts, with a value of $1,772,680, and 57 were calls, valued at $2,878,278.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $240.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Boeing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Boeing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.95 $11.9 $11.9 $150.00 $126.1K 6.5K 214 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $52.95 $52.15 $52.47 $200.00 $114.9K 16 22 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.4 $8.15 $8.31 $150.00 $103.1K 2.0K 1.1K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $26.15 $25.8 $26.15 $155.00 $81.0K 615 101 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.65 $26.2 $26.7 $150.00 $80.1K 177 51

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Boeing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 8,118,633, the price of BA is down by -1.57%, reaching $148.65. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $178.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Boeing with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $195. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $195. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.