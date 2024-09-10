What the Options Market Tells Us About Boeing

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 63 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 27 are puts, for a total amount of $2,094,264, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $2,146,502.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $250.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.95 $1.92 $1.92 $140.00 $384.0K 1.3K 2.0K BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.85 $6.8 $6.8 $150.00 $303.3K 7.2K 82 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.95 $14.75 $14.83 $160.00 $198.7K 983 293 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.15 $18.45 $18.65 $150.00 $147.3K 5.9K 127 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.9 $6.85 $6.85 $150.00 $141.1K 7.2K 1.0K

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Boeing's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,868,091, with BA's price down by -2.75%, positioned at $158.43. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $174.5.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $119. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boeing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.