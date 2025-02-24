What the Options Market Tells Us About Bloom Energy

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bloom Energy.

Looking at options history for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $162,300 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,870,033.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $42.0 for Bloom Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bloom Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bloom Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $14.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Bloom Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $27.00 $288.8K 2.7K 74 BE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $3.8 $4.0 $32.00 $232.4K 1.2K 0 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $20.00 $175.5K 3.2K 1.1K BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $20.00 $142.5K 3.2K 500 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.7 $20.00 $136.2K 3.2K 1.1K

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bloom Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Bloom Energy With a volume of 6,783,080, the price of BE is down -4.88% at $22.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Bloom Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Underperform rating on Bloom Energy, maintaining a target price of $18. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Bloom Energy with a target price of $33.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

