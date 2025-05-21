What the Options Market Tells Us About Blackstone

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $610,896 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $96,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $165.0 for Blackstone over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Blackstone's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Blackstone's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Blackstone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.35 $27.45 $28.55 $165.00 $102.7K 605 153 BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $29.95 $26.5 $28.5 $165.00 $74.1K 605 26 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.25 $27.5 $28.5 $165.00 $71.2K 605 178 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $28.25 $23.7 $26.0 $120.00 $52.0K 91 0 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.45 $28.05 $28.6 $165.00 $45.7K 605 194

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,313,086, with BX's price down by -4.03%, positioned at $138.39.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $159.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $139. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Blackstone with a target price of $175. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for BX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

