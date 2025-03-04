What the Options Market Tells Us About Biogen

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BIIB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Biogen. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,042, and 11 calls, totaling $746,086.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $180.0 for Biogen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Biogen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Biogen's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Biogen Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIIB CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.2 $26.0 $26.0 $120.00 $260.0K 872 100 BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $51.3 $47.0 $47.0 $100.00 $141.1K 30 30 BIIB CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.1 $26.0 $26.0 $120.00 $62.4K 872 124 BIIB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $10.5 $10.0 $10.22 $140.00 $51.1K 197 118 BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $22.1 $17.2 $20.35 $125.00 $40.9K 75 22

About Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Biogen, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Biogen With a volume of 1,409,926, the price of BIIB is up 1.32% at $143.57. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Biogen

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $201.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Biogen, targeting a price of $224. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $265. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $241. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Biogen,

