What the Options Market Tells Us About BILL Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on BILL Holdings. Our analysis of options history for BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $179,268, and 9 were calls, valued at $618,257.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $47.5 to $100.0 for BILL Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in BILL Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to BILL Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $47.5 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

BILL Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.8 $19.5 $19.8 $62.50 $110.8K 67 59 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.0 $9.3 $10.0 $65.00 $99.0K 646 303 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.8 $9.2 $9.73 $65.00 $96.8K 646 203 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.7 $8.1 $8.65 $70.00 $85.0K 112 100 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.8 $9.2 $9.78 $65.00 $83.8K 646 103

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

Present Market Standing of BILL Holdings With a trading volume of 3,004,894, the price of BILL is down by -0.6%, reaching $47.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About BILL Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $88.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

