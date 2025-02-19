What the Options Market Tells Us About BigBear.ai Hldgs

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on BigBear.ai Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 72% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $81,460, and 9 were calls, valued at $689,094.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $10.0 for BigBear.ai Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BigBear.ai Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BigBear.ai Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $10.0, over the past month.

BigBear.ai Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.9 $4.7 $4.7 $4.00 $219.0K 14.8K 1.1K BBAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.5 $4.5 $4.50 $129.8K 3.1K 357 BBAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $4.8 $4.89 $4.00 $98.0K 14.8K 8 BBAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $3.50 $63.0K 9.4K 134 BBAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.25 $0.2 $0.25 $7.50 $50.0K 2.1K 2.4K

About BigBear.ai Hldgs

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is a technology-led solutions organization, that provides both software and services to its customers. Its AI-powered decision intelligence solutions are leveraged in three markets; supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity. It operates in two segments; Cyber & Engineering segment and Analytics segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with BigBear.ai Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of BigBear.ai Hldgs With a volume of 14,802,012, the price of BBAI is down -5.17% at $7.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

