What the Options Market Tells Us About BigBear.ai Hldgs

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BBAI often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for BigBear.ai Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $113,680, and 8 calls, totaling $538,974.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $12.0 for BigBear.ai Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BigBear.ai Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BigBear.ai Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $3.0 to $12.0, over the past month.

BigBear.ai Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.9 $0.85 $0.9 $8.00 $179.6K 19.6K 2.8K BBAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $0.7 $0.65 $0.7 $7.00 $113.6K 1.3K 2.7K BBAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.1 $3.9 $4.1 $4.00 $81.9K 786 200 BBAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.5 $3.00 $67.5K 4.1K 177 BBAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $7.00 $66.3K 5.2K 204

About BigBear.ai Hldgs

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is a technology-led solutions organization, that provides both software and services to its customers. Its AI-powered decision intelligence solutions are leveraged in three markets; supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity. It operates in two segments; Cyber & Engineering segment and Analytics segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with BigBear.ai Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of BigBear.ai Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 59,770,250, the BBAI's price is up by 19.35%, now at $8.08. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

