What the Options Market Tells Us About Barrick Gold

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOLD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Barrick Gold. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 75% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $378,487, and 5 are calls, amounting to $323,479.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $25.0 for Barrick Gold during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Barrick Gold's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Barrick Gold's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Barrick Gold Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.1 $3.55 $3.55 $15.00 $88.7K 3.1K 0 GOLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $22.00 $88.3K 1.8K 193 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.77 $0.73 $0.76 $21.00 $76.0K 4.5K 1.0K GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.12 $2.02 $2.02 $20.00 $60.6K 1.5K 300 GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.63 $0.6 $0.6 $25.00 $60.0K 28.4K 1.0K

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2024, the firm produced nearly 3.9 million attributable ounces of gold and about 430 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2024, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Barrick Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Barrick Gold

With a trading volume of 5,466,586, the price of GOLD is down by -2.89%, reaching $18.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Barrick Gold

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $23.33.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Barrick Gold, targeting a price of $23. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Barrick Gold, which currently sits at a price target of $22. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Barrick Gold with a target price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for GOLD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

