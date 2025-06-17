What the Options Market Tells Us About Bank of America

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $804,274 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $787,865.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 5890.42 with a total volume of 21,752.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.29 $1.28 $1.29 $45.00 $110.1K 15.2K 343 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.23 $1.22 $1.23 $44.00 $105.1K 25.7K 1.1K BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $45.00 $75.0K 1.5K 254 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.68 $1.67 $1.67 $43.00 $65.9K 4.6K 400 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.63 $0.62 $0.62 $42.00 $62.0K 25.0K 1.0K

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Current Position of Bank of America

Currently trading with a volume of 19,884,469, the BAC's price is down by -0.25%, now at $44.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

Expert Opinions on Bank of America

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $52.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Bank of America with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for BAC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Argus Research Maintains Buy Buy

