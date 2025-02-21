What the Options Market Tells Us About Bank of America

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $379,858 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $221,066.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bank of America stands at 3538.2, with a total volume reaching 1,451.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bank of America, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.5 $0.49 $0.49 $45.00 $141.9K 8.9K 117 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $48.00 $66.0K 996 100 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.65 $2.52 $2.65 $47.00 $53.0K 4.1K 400 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.57 $2.49 $2.57 $47.00 $51.4K 4.1K 0 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.4 $4.8 $5.4 $50.00 $50.2K 400 100

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Current Position of Bank of America With a trading volume of 1,646,293, the price of BAC is down by -0.1%, reaching $45.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bank of America options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.