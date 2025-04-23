What the Options Market Tells Us About Baidu

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 77% of traders were bullish, while 11% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $184,003, and 5 were calls, valued at $468,078.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $150.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 983.0, with a total volume reaching 1,977.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.5 $85.00 $293.7K 2.5K 571 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.75 $10.6 $10.6 $85.00 $65.7K 257 112 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.74 $2.73 $2.73 $86.00 $55.0K 1 208 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $3.0 $2.95 $3.0 $90.00 $53.7K 4.1K 454 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $2.79 $2.49 $2.65 $86.00 $53.0K 746 366

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,681,248, with BIDU's price up by 3.43%, positioned at $87.98.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Baidu

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Baidu with a target price of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for BIDU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

