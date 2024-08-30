What the Options Market Tells Us About Baidu

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BIDU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Baidu. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $375,169, and 2 are calls, amounting to $283,355.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $135.0 for Baidu during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 997.12, with a total volume reaching 1,445.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.44 $2.37 $2.43 $90.00 $243.0K 3.5K 1.0K BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.4 $10.25 $10.3 $85.00 $154.5K 2.3K 150 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.55 $3.4 $3.5 $80.00 $52.5K 515 159 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $18.5 $18.0 $18.0 $100.00 $52.2K 913 40 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $35.9 $35.65 $35.65 $120.00 $49.9K 391 0

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Baidu Currently trading with a volume of 1,235,989, the BIDU's price is up by 0.79%, now at $84.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 81 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Baidu

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $123.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Baidu with a target price of $139. An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $115. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Baidu with a target price of $130. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $115. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $117.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

