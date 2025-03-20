What the Options Market Tells Us About Axon Enterprise

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in AXON often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Axon Enterprise. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 28% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $66,290, and 13 calls, totaling $1,197,285.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $600.0 for Axon Enterprise over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $168.1 $164.9 $166.8 $440.00 $300.2K 3 18 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $149.5 $148.5 $149.5 $480.00 $149.5K 97 15 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $200.2 $197.5 $197.5 $370.00 $98.7K 18 0 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $197.0 $195.1 $197.0 $400.00 $98.5K 6 5 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $240.1 $236.3 $239.0 $330.00 $95.6K 89 4

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Axon Enterprise, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Axon Enterprise's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 279,677, the price of AXON is down by -1.33%, reaching $560.54. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Axon Enterprise

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $669.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Craig-Hallum downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $625. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $600. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $726. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens Capital Markets lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $725.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Axon Enterprise with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.