What the Options Market Tells Us About Axon Enterprise

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $90,450, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $166,950.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $440.0 for Axon Enterprise over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Axon Enterprise stands at 51.43, with a total volume reaching 106.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Axon Enterprise, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $440.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.0 $12.0 $13.0 $280.00 $39.0K 33 30 AXON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $74.0 $71.1 $72.3 $370.00 $36.1K 31 5 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $71.3 $71.0 $71.0 $300.00 $35.5K 148 10 AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $12.8 $10.5 $11.77 $440.00 $35.3K 31 30 AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $34.3 $31.7 $32.9 $400.00 $32.9K 10 11

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Axon Enterprise, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Axon Enterprise's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 273,700, the price of AXON is up by 0.89%, reaching $368.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Axon Enterprise

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $379.2.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $385. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $360. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise with a target price of $376. In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $375. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $400.

