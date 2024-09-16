What the Options Market Tells Us About AT&T

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T (NYSE:T) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $345,137 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $550,304.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $27.0 for AT&T over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AT&T's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AT&T's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.45 $27.00 $162.9K 528 1 T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.97 $0.95 $0.95 $22.00 $95.0K 675 1.0K T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.35 $7.15 $7.2 $15.00 $72.0K 14.1K 522 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.2 $7.1 $7.13 $15.00 $71.3K 14.1K 317 T CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.2 $7.1 $7.1 $15.00 $71.0K 14.1K 317

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AT&T, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 7,408,218, with T's price up by 1.85%, positioned at $22.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. Expert Opinions on AT&T

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for AT&T, targeting a price of $24.

