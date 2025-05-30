What the Options Market Tells Us About Astera Labs

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ALAB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Astera Labs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 63% bullish and 18% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,950, and 10 calls, totaling $723,512.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Astera Labs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Astera Labs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Astera Labs's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.2 $9.7 $10.1 $87.50 $301.9K 582 302 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.4 $2.3 $2.4 $100.00 $120.0K 1.2K 609 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.8 $19.4 $19.77 $92.50 $63.1K 162 32 ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $34.2 $33.0 $33.8 $60.00 $50.6K 86 15 ALAB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $34.2 $34.2 $34.2 $60.00 $34.2K 86 45

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Current Position of Astera Labs

Currently trading with a volume of 4,447,076, the ALAB's price is down by -8.5%, now at $88.4.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 87 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Astera Labs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $91.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * An analyst from Susquehanna downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $80. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $104. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $99.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Astera Labs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ALAB

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 William Blair Initiates Coverage On Outperform May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Susquehanna Initiates Coverage On Neutral

