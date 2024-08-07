What the Options Market Tells Us About AST SpaceMobile

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for AST SpaceMobile. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 72% leaning bullish and 10% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $160,280, and 27 are calls, amounting to $2,563,704.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $35.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AST SpaceMobile stands at 6460.69, with a total volume reaching 11,980.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AST SpaceMobile, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.5 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $17.00 $692.8K 2.0K 1.6K ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.2 $12.3 $13.2 $12.50 $263.5K 25.9K 816 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $6.8 $7.2 $35.00 $210.2K 1.7K 0 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.3 $9.7 $10.1 $22.50 $202.0K 1.7K 600 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.3 $4.0 $4.1 $17.00 $127.5K 2.0K 1.6K

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AST SpaceMobile, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is AST SpaceMobile Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 13,184,569, with ASTS's price up by 0.23%, positioned at $19.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.