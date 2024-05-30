What the Options Market Tells Us About AST SpaceMobile

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,250, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $351,110.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.5 to $12.5 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.5 to $12.5 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.3 $0.8 $1.0 $10.00 $90.0K 1.4K 1.3K ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $4.3 $4.0 $4.16 $4.50 $58.2K 310 140 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $0.7 $0.6 $0.7 $8.00 $48.3K 4.5K 2.7K ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $0.95 $0.85 $0.9 $12.50 $45.0K 0 513 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.35 $2.15 $2.15 $7.50 $43.0K 5.6K 284

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile With a volume of 32,520,199, the price of ASTS is down -8.98% at $8.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.