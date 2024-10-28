What the Options Market Tells Us About ASML Holding

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) summing a total amount of $531,770.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 314,780.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $760.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 440.56 with a total volume of 115.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $760.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $72.9 $71.9 $71.9 $760.00 $136.6K 201 19 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $51.4 $47.2 $47.2 $740.00 $89.6K 379 0 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $135.9 $134.1 $135.9 $700.00 $67.9K 1.5K 0 ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $41.6 $40.5 $40.5 $730.00 $60.7K 423 15 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $98.5 $95.1 $97.9 $700.00 $48.9K 66 0

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ASML Holding, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of ASML Holding With a volume of 106,756, the price of ASML is down -0.87% at $705.5. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1054.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1207. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1148. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $815. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1000.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ASML Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.