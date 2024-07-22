What the Options Market Tells Us About ASML Holding

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 120 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 64 are puts, for a total amount of $4,193,458, and 56 are calls, for a total amount of $2,786,475.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $1160.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ASML Holding stands at 145.66, with a total volume reaching 2,917.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ASML Holding, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $1160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $70.0 $69.0 $69.0 $970.00 $110.4K 139 15 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $17.9 $17.5 $17.9 $850.00 $109.1K 188 259 ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $22.8 $21.7 $21.7 $710.00 $108.5K 55 0 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $97.4 $95.9 $95.9 $950.00 $96.0K 52 1 ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $31.1 $30.8 $30.8 $800.00 $95.4K 492 109

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding With a volume of 1,373,826, the price of ASML is up 4.81% at $938.41. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1251.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1202. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ASML Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

