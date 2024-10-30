What the Options Market Tells Us About ARM Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ARM Holdings.

Looking at options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) we detected 32 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $565,744 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,190,770.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $230.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ARM Holdings stands at 1675.5, with a total volume reaching 6,391.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ARM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.0 $20.8 $21.0 $150.00 $168.0K 5.2K 5 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.4 $13.3 $13.3 $230.00 $99.7K 292 88 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $32.75 $32.65 $32.65 $145.00 $97.9K 163 30 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $4.95 $4.8 $4.8 $155.00 $89.2K 1.7K 403 ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $56.2 $55.6 $56.2 $175.00 $84.3K 156 15

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Current Position of ARM Holdings Trading volume stands at 3,061,588, with ARM's price down by -1.77%, positioned at $154.38. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ARM Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.