What the Options Market Tells Us About ARM Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ARM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for ARM Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 77% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $290,559, and 11 are calls, amounting to $390,679.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $270.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ARM Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ARM Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $270.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.05 $15.9 $16.05 $270.00 $80.2K 228 130 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $35.75 $33.25 $33.67 $170.00 $77.6K 0 23 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.85 $10.7 $10.85 $125.00 $54.2K 1.3K 242 ARM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $22.95 $20.8 $22.0 $160.00 $50.6K 26 23 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.6 $16.4 $16.4 $270.00 $39.3K 228 25

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ARM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ARM Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,690,796, the price of ARM is down -1.12% at $139.01. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ARM Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

