What the Options Market Tells Us About Arista Networks

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $65,600, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $696,800.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $290.0 and $390.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $290.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $56.0 $53.2 $54.0 $320.00 $486.0K 351 0 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $89.6 $86.6 $88.1 $360.00 $44.0K 72 0 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $86.5 $85.0 $85.0 $330.00 $42.5K 104 5 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $86.4 $84.0 $84.0 $330.00 $42.0K 104 0 ANET PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $39.1 $38.6 $38.6 $370.00 $38.6K 9 0

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Arista Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Arista Networks With a trading volume of 131,796, the price of ANET is down by -0.62%, reaching $363.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 25 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

