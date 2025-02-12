What the Options Market Tells Us About Applied Mat

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $571,155, and 10 are calls, amounting to $692,270.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $167.5 to $230.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale activity within a strike price range from $167.5 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.55 $6.4 $6.4 $180.00 $160.0K 2.0K 3 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.15 $6.05 $6.05 $180.00 $150.0K 7.8K 366 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.05 $8.0 $8.0 $200.00 $120.0K 12 152 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.5 $6.4 $6.4 $180.00 $100.4K 2.0K 1.2K AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.0 $4.85 $4.85 $182.50 $88.7K 1.1K 433

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Present Market Standing of Applied Mat Trading volume stands at 2,269,068, with AMAT's price down by -1.63%, positioned at $180.21. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Expert Opinions on Applied Mat

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $206.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $165. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * An analyst from Keybanc has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Mat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

