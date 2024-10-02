What the Options Market Tells Us About Applied Mat

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $565,533, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,094,578.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $260.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Applied Mat stands at 561.71, with a total volume reaching 2,040.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Applied Mat, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $20.65 $20.05 $20.65 $190.00 $413.4K 1.0K 3 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $4.5 $4.2 $4.2 $200.00 $119.3K 528 67 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.25 $7.15 $7.2 $220.00 $109.4K 3.2K 217 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $38.6 $37.15 $38.52 $200.00 $77.0K 46 20 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.2 $7.05 $7.2 $160.00 $68.4K 236 118

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Applied Mat With a trading volume of 2,316,222, the price of AMAT is up by 2.9%, reaching $202.91. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now. Expert Opinions on Applied Mat

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $209.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $225. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $217.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Applied Mat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

