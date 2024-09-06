What the Options Market Tells Us About Applied Mat

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $410,154 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $409,330.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $220.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.5 $2.17 $2.4 $220.00 $212.6K 2.1K 13 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.1 $6.55 $7.1 $180.00 $172.5K 2.0K 249 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.9 $15.65 $15.73 $185.00 $110.1K 451 1 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.0 $6.65 $7.0 $180.00 $84.0K 2.0K 441 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.85 $6.15 $6.85 $180.00 $63.0K 2.0K 533

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,423,701, the price of AMAT is down -1.91% at $176.79. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $256.0.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $270. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $250. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $250. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $230. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $280.

