What the Options Market Tells Us About Analog Devices

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Analog Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,046, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $451,585.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $200.0 for Analog Devices, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Analog Devices options trades today is 341.14 with a total volume of 973.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Analog Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Analog Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $22.8 $21.3 $21.3 $175.00 $48.9K 80 24 ADI CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $21.7 $21.3 $21.3 $175.00 $46.8K 80 46 ADI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.6 $17.8 $18.21 $200.00 $45.5K 183 49 ADI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.2 $17.8 $17.8 $200.00 $42.7K 183 24 ADI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.7 $16.6 $16.82 $195.00 $40.0K 1.2K 24

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

In light of the recent options history for Analog Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Analog Devices

Currently trading with a volume of 1,972,346, the ADI's price is up by 3.74%, now at $185.18.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Analog Devices

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $210.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Analog Devices, targeting a price of $225. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Analog Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Analog Devices, targeting a price of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Analog Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ADI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ADI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.