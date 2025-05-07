What the Options Market Tells Us About Amgen

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,826,748, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $452,930.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $315.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $315.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $21.65 $21.15 $21.65 $290.00 $433.0K 1.9K 404 AMGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.45 $9.0 $9.37 $260.00 $421.6K 755 451 AMGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $20.8 $20.2 $20.8 $290.00 $257.9K 1.9K 204 AMGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $20.6 $20.3 $20.6 $290.00 $195.7K 1.9K 499 AMGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $20.25 $19.3 $20.25 $290.00 $155.9K 1.9K 77

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amgen, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Amgen

With a trading volume of 917,451, the price of AMGN is up by 1.85%, reaching $275.45.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amgen

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $312.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Amgen with a target price of $320. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Amgen, targeting a price of $315. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Amgen with a target price of $319. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Amgen, targeting a price of $330.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amgen, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMGN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMGN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.