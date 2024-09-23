What the Options Market Tells Us About Amgen

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amgen.

Looking at options history for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $232,384 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $241,377.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $340.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale activity within a strike price range from $280.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.3 $4.7 $4.7 $330.00 $133.9K 462 330 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.45 $23.55 $24.35 $340.00 $61.0K 1.2K 51 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $60.35 $58.75 $58.75 $280.00 $41.1K 82 7 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $27.45 $26.6 $26.6 $330.00 $39.9K 1.1K 1 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $26.75 $26.35 $26.35 $330.00 $39.5K 1.1K 43

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

In light of the recent options history for Amgen, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 158,874, the price of AMGN is down by -0.24%, reaching $336.58. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

