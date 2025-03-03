What the Options Market Tells Us About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 57 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 49% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $865,761, and 43 are calls, for a total amount of $3,579,911.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $250.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alibaba Gr Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.66 $1.6 $1.6 $150.00 $372.6K 25.3K 2.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $4.4 $4.25 $4.4 $133.00 $184.8K 1.3K 466 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $9.25 $9.0 $9.12 $140.00 $182.3K 2.5K 363 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $16.85 $16.75 $16.75 $120.00 $165.8K 12.5K 943 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.15 $16.0 $16.0 $200.00 $160.0K 2.2K 325

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Trading volume stands at 6,488,651, with BABA's price up by 0.35%, positioned at $132.98. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $125. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $180. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Bernstein upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.