What the Options Market Tells Us About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 49 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,523,846, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $1,782,695.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $72.5 to $100.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alibaba Gr Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $72.5 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.8 $9.8 $9.8 $75.00 $196.0K 2.0K 225 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $23.25 $19.65 $21.0 $100.00 $161.7K 3 0 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.4 $80.00 $148.0K 4.1K 288 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.4 $7.3 $7.3 $80.00 $146.0K 4.1K 690 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.53 $0.47 $0.53 $81.00 $101.0K 2.0K 9.8K

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 13,269,702, the price of BABA is up by 2.64%, reaching $78.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $116.0.

An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $116.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.