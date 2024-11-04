What the Options Market Tells Us About Airbnb

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $915,978 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,152,347.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $175.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Airbnb stands at 2000.6, with a total volume reaching 4,573.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Airbnb, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $175.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.5 $7.35 $7.35 $135.00 $294.0K 2.1K 410 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.75 $7.55 $7.61 $135.00 $205.5K 3.1K 378 ABNB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.84 $145.00 $184.1K 2.8K 303 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.2 $130.00 $155.0K 4.9K 265 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.75 $4.6 $4.65 $125.00 $133.9K 3.4K 324

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Airbnb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Airbnb's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 907,528, the price of ABNB is up by 0.29%, reaching $136.85. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Airbnb with a target price of $142. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Airbnb with a target price of $144. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $102. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Airbnb with a target price of $135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Airbnb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

