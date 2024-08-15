What the Options Market Tells Us About Airbnb

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $132,304, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $257,850.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $150.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Airbnb stands at 1176.0, with a total volume reaching 944.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Airbnb, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.05 $8.65 $8.65 $125.00 $138.4K 1.8K 1 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.35 $3.15 $3.15 $105.00 $44.4K 408 145 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.0 $2.84 $4.02 $150.00 $40.1K 650 100 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $39.95 $39.65 $39.65 $100.00 $39.6K 107 16 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $39.95 $39.6 $39.6 $100.00 $39.6K 107 26

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Airbnb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Airbnb With a trading volume of 2,391,950, the price of ABNB is up by 0.76%, reaching $117.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $139.0.

An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $165. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Airbnb with a target price of $155. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $130. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Airbnb with a target price of $120. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

