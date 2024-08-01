What the Options Market Tells Us About Airbnb

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $216,035 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $178,981.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $133.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 1002.44 with a total volume of 2,468.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $133.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.9 $8.15 $8.41 $200.00 $55.5K 1.2K 1 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.3 $8.25 $8.3 $135.00 $49.8K 770 233 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $9.4 $9.35 $9.4 $135.00 $47.0K 2.1K 1.5K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $14.05 $12.4 $13.35 $152.50 $42.7K 27 32 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.15 $16.75 $16.75 $170.00 $41.8K 1.0K 0

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 7.7 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2023. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Airbnb, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,649,514, the price of ABNB is down -4.01% at $133.96. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Airbnb

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $153.5.

An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $190. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $129. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $130. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

