What the Options Market Tells Us About Agnico Eagle Mines

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines.

Looking at options history for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 10% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $372,143 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $516,881.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $110.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Agnico Eagle Mines's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Agnico Eagle Mines's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.3 $14.1 $14.1 $110.00 $327.1K 0 232 AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.5 $17.2 $17.4 $90.00 $135.7K 2.2K 94 AEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $95.00 $86.0K 1.5K 228 AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.7 $38.0 $39.38 $65.00 $78.7K 40 20 AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.9 $35.3 $35.7 $65.00 $71.4K 226 20

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It produced more than 3.4 million gold ounces in 2023 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2023. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Agnico Eagle Mines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Agnico Eagle Mines Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,062,861, the price of AEM is down by -1.3%, reaching $97.09. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. Expert Opinions on Agnico Eagle Mines

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $105.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Agnico Eagle Mines, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

