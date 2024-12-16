What the Options Market Tells Us About AeroVironment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVAV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for AeroVironment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $246,086, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $620,396.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $185.0 for AeroVironment, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AeroVironment stands at 97.25, with a total volume reaching 519.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AeroVironment, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $185.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AeroVironment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $64.6 $60.9 $62.78 $105.00 $162.7K 0 26 AVAV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $62.4 $58.8 $60.59 $105.00 $157.0K 50 26 AVAV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.2 $165.00 $106.7K 143 130 AVAV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $26.7 $26.6 $26.6 $185.00 $79.8K 139 51 AVAV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $12.3 $12.0 $12.01 $160.00 $50.9K 168 84

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky.

Where Is AeroVironment Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 655,958, the price of AVAV is up by 1.92%, reaching $159.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for AeroVironment

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $230.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AeroVironment options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

