What the Options Market Tells Us About Advanced Micro Devices

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 417 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 74 are puts, for a total amount of $6,158,489, and 343 are calls, for a total amount of $36,579,236.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $210.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.85 $11.9 $120.00 $1.1M 13.0K 1.1K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.75 $18.6 $18.75 $130.00 $450.0K 15.7K 1.0K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.65 $18.55 $18.55 $130.00 $445.2K 15.7K 820 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $14.15 $14.1 $14.1 $150.00 $282.0K 3.0K 237 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $24.95 $24.6 $24.6 $185.00 $209.1K 119 86

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advanced Micro Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 45,822,697, with AMD's price up by 2.24%, positioned at $129.63.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 39 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $154.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Stifel Reiterates Buy Buy Jun 2025 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Buy

