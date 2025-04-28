What the Options Market Tells Us About Advanced Micro Devices

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $429,598, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,198,255.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $145.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Advanced Micro Devices's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Advanced Micro Devices's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.6 $95.00 $942.7K 4.4K 627 AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $16.35 $16.25 $16.34 $110.00 $104.4K 24.6K 64 AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $7.75 $7.65 $7.67 $100.00 $90.8K 23.9K 346 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $15.65 $15.55 $15.62 $110.00 $60.9K 24.6K 191 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.7 $7.65 $7.72 $100.00 $58.5K 23.9K 145

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Advanced Micro Devices

Currently trading with a volume of 3,010,677, the AMD's price is up by 0.73%, now at $97.35.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $121.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $126. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform

