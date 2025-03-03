What the Options Market Tells Us About Advanced Micro Devices

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 60 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 39 were puts, with a value of $2,588,566, and 21 were calls, valued at $801,527.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $220.0 for Advanced Micro Devices, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $99.65 $98.4 $99.35 $200.00 $625.9K 3.2K 63 AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $69.55 $69.15 $69.31 $170.00 $429.7K 2.7K 62 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $119.1 $117.6 $119.0 $220.00 $130.9K 61 11 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $25.95 $25.8 $25.9 $110.00 $64.7K 7.0K 26 AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $56.65 $56.3 $56.5 $155.00 $56.5K 438 154

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Advanced Micro Devices, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 16,403,135, the AMD's price is up by 0.67%, now at $100.53. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days. What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $146.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $140. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $162. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $150. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.