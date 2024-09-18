What the Options Market Tells Us About Advanced Micro Devices

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $434,230, and 10 were calls, valued at $473,774.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $380.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.4 $0.38 $0.4 $160.00 $136.0K 38.2K 30 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.17 $2.16 $2.17 $120.00 $114.8K 11.6K 549 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $232.9 $228.05 $228.15 $380.00 $114.0K 0 5 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.85 $13.75 $13.85 $150.00 $63.7K 5.8K 115 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $30.85 $30.7 $30.7 $165.00 $61.4K 3.9K 20

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices Currently trading with a volume of 4,744,009, the AMD's price is down by -0.78%, now at $149.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.