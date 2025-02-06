What the Options Market Tells Us About ACM Research

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ACM Research.

Looking at options history for ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,170,763 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $168,405.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $35.0 for ACM Research over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ACM Research options trades today is 173.67 with a total volume of 3,946.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ACM Research's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

ACM Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACMR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.1 $8.11 $27.00 $406.7K 0 500 ACMR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.1 $8.0 $8.1 $27.00 $405.0K 0 1.0K ACMR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $20.00 $173.5K 566 945 ACMR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $3.9 $3.95 $20.00 $79.0K 566 300 ACMR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $3.9 $3.91 $20.00 $77.8K 566 500

About ACM Research

ACM Research Inc is a United-based company. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield, in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The company offers space alternated phase shift which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces on a microscopic level; and Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation technology which provides effective, damage-free cleaning for both conventional two and three-dimensional patterned wafers at process nodes.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ACM Research, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

ACM Research's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,404,777, with ACMR's price up by 7.87%, positioned at $22.49. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

